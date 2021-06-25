Google has trained Search to “detect when a topic is rapidly evolving” and will now display a “changing quickly” notice when a “range of sources hasn’t yet weighed in.” It comes as information around breaking or emerging news “may not be the most reliable.”

While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet. This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable.

Rather than show what’s immediately available, Google is leveraging a “It looks like these results are changing quickly” notice:

If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.

The example query Google gave today is “ufo filmed traveling 106 mph.” Users are advised to check back later in a sign that Google is prioritizing accuracy rather than showing information at all cost. It remains to be seen how vast the updated classification and detection systems are.

It comes as Google started warning last year when there are any “great matches for your search.” However, in that scenario, Google will suggest tips on how to reframe your query but still show results. Meanwhile, there’s also the “About this result” feature that got stage time at I/O.

Across these features, our goal is to provide more context about your results so you can more confidently evaluate the information you find online. These new notices are rolling out in English in the US to start, and we look forward to expanding these and other related features over the coming months.

