Google’s staple advertising format is having people enter queries into the iconic Search homepage. The latest Google Search ad is timed for Father’s Day and tells the story of communication.

The opening search is “Why won’t my teenager talk to me” with a dad proceeding to text (or chat in Google Messages) their son only to get no response. They then look up a YouTube video and create a reminder or two using Assistant. It’s set to “For Lydia” by Clem Snide — a song that rather oddly does not appear on YouTube or YouTube Music.

We then see the Google Phone app’s call UI and leaving a voicemail, while a timely “Rediscover this day” notification from Photos is what saves the day in the cinematic universe of this ad. Here we see a demo of the new Google Assistant’s “send this photo” capability. In an artistic flair, “Jake” does start typing in response to seeing the image but we don’t see the reply.

The ending tagline for “Hellooooooooooo????” before the “G” logo animates in is “A little help with the little things.” This Google Search Father’s Day ad is very much in the vein of Parisian Love and getting help with day-to-day things using Google services.

