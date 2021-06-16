Knowledge Panels in Google Search are available for notable places, organizations, things, and people. The latter category includes journalists, with Google now showing a Knowledge Panel carousel of their published articles.

Today, Google surfaces basic biographical information, social links, and nominations/awards in Knowledge Panels for journalists and authors. This quick snapshot is soon being joined by a carousel of articles they have published. It includes a cover image, headline, byline, and the opening line, just like the Top News section.

This carousel will help you quickly understand what subjects that person has recently covered and make it easy for you to find some of their latest work.

Still in beta, it’s currently only available for a limited number of US English-language journalists and mobile-only.

We’re looking to expand the feature over time to more journalists, devices and languages, but we’re going to be testing out different ways of organizing the content to ensure we optimize for the best experience. To that end, we’re actively looking for ways to improve the experience and ensure it consistently shows the most useful information. Anyone can submit feedback by clicking the “Feedback” button in the bottom right corner of the articles carousel.

Publishers are advised to add structured metadata to articles in order to better generate the card:

Publishers and content creators can help make their content more accessible and enhance their appearance in Google Search results by adding structured metadata to their article pages, including the journalist or author’s name, and bio pages for their journalists describing their expertise.

