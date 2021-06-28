Following the cadence of previous years, Qualcomm at MWC 2021 announced the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G as a “follow-on” to the chip found in this year’s flagship smartphones.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus increases the max Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed to 2.995 GHz (from 2.84 GHz). Meanwhile, the 6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine sees a 20% at 32 TOPS versus 26 TOPS on the regular 888 for improved simultaneous neural network performance. Everything else is otherwise unchanged, from the X60 5G Modem to the Adreno 660 GPU and 5nm process.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus combine to “power more than 130 designs announced or in development.” Asus, Honor, Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi will be the first to adopt the Snapdragon 888 Plus, with commercial device unveils taking place in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the 865 Plus launch last year, there are three more partners committing to building devices right out of the gate.

A ROG Phone will be making use of this new chip for Asus with gaming performance advertised, while Honor will use the 888 Plus in an upcoming Magic3 series flagship. Motorola touts today’s announcement as helping to “bring the most significant performance and 5G speeds to our consumers.” Rounding out the list is Vivo with a “new flagship device” as Xiaomi talks about the high-end segment.

Other Qualcomm announcements at MWC 2021 include a commitment from 39 worldwide mobile industry partners to “support 5G mmWave.” This includes:

AT&T, Casa Systems, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Electronics Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Elisa, Fastweb, Fibocom, Gongjing Electronic, HMD Global, HONOR, Infomark Co., Ltd, Innowireless Co., Ltd., KDDI CORPORATION, Kyocera, MeiG, Motorola, NBN Co, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Oppo, Optus, Orange, Partron Co., Ltd., Quectel, Rakuten Mobile, Samsung Electronics, Singtel, Softbank Corp, Sunsea AIoT, TCL Communication, Telia Finland, Telstra, True Corporation Plc., UScellular, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE

The company also talked about its support for Virtualized RAN (O-RAN).

