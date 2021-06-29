All of today’s best deals are headlined by new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphones. That’s alongside Lexar microSD cards from $21 and a collection of Anker charging accessories starting at $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are down to new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,700. After launching at the $2,000 price point, this unique handset saw a discount to $1,800 before today’s offer rolled around to deliver another $100 in savings and mark a new all-time low.

Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back. Even with reports of Samsung’s predecessor being in the works, today’s discount is a great way to finally try out folding smartphones at a more reasonable price tag.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Smartphone on sale for $950. Having originally fetched $1,500, it recently saw a permanent price cut to $1,200 with today’s offer slashing another $250 off in order to deliver a new all-time low. This smartphone delivers a folding design alongside a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, and a flip-up form-factor. You’re not looking at quite the same amount of screen real estate as the featured option, but it’ll satisfy much of the same itch, for less. You can get a closer look in our review.

Save up to 36% on Lexar microSD cards

Amazon currently offers the Lexar Play 1TB microSDXC Card for $160. Having dropped from $250, you’re looking at not only a new all-time low, but 36% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20. Supporting up to 150MB/s transfer speeds, Lexar’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch to sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Plus, you’ll find other capacities on sale from $21.

Anker 30W USB-C charging cube $28

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering major discounts on its selection of power strips and cubes from $11. Our favorite today is the popular PowerExtend USB-C Cube for $28. This typically goes for $40, and today’s deal undercuts our last mention by $2 to mark a new all-time Amazon low. This all-in-one charger delivers 30W of power over USB-C, but it doesn’t neglect your other items in need of a quick juice up. Alongside, you’ll find twin 2.4A USB-A ports and three traditional AC outlets all stored on the compact 2.5-inch cube. It comes attached to a 5-foot power cable, so it works best as a desk organizer or a travel charger for school, work, and the like.

