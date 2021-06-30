All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the Assistant-enabled Wyze Smart Lock at $83. Not to mention, you’ll also be able to upgrade the front door with Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149, alongside this deal on Anker’s IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83

Wyze Labs via Amazon offers its Wyze Lock Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt for $83. Typically selling for $108, you’re looking at 23% in savings on top of the best price to date. For comparison, we saw it drop to $87 during Prime Day. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support just also rolled out as well. Shipping is currently delayed by a week or two. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149

B&H currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings and matches our previous mention for the lowest price of the year.

Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home.

Score an Anker IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its upgraded Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22. Regularly $30 and lately fetching around $28, today’s offer is up to 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the flashiest option out there, but it does carry stellar ratings from over 57,000 Amazon customers and is a great affordable solution for summer listening. Alongside the IPX5 waterproof rating, this Bluetooth speaker features two high-sensitivity drivers and a “patented bass port” as well as up to 24 hours of wireless runtime per charge.

