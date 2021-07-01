While the phone is reportedly delayed to later this year, leaks regarding the Galaxy S21 FE keep coming, this afternoon showing off Samsung’s color choices for the device.

The folks over at Android Headlines obtained what appears to be an official marketing image Samsung plans to use for its Galaxy S21 FE upon release. The image confirms the design that was previously shown off in CAD-based renders of the device, and it’s pretty much what we expected. Like the S20 FE, the S21 FE bases its design on Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S21. That’s easily identifiable with the camera module, though on this device, there’s a clear seam between the frame and the module that isn’t visible on the flagship’s design. The camera module is also a bit slimmer.

More importantly, though, we get a look at the color palette Samsung is using on Galaxy S21 FE. Four color variants are shown, including grey, white, violet, and green. These were previously reported, but this is the first time we’re actively seeing them.

Notably, this is a much more subdued set of Galaxy S21 FE colors compared to last year’s model. The Galaxy S20 FE is still sold in white, navy, orange, mint, lavender, and red.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be priced slightly lower than the standard Galaxy S21, meaning it will probably could $700 or less. The device is also rumored to have a display around 6.5 inches and use either a high-end Snapdragon or Exynos chipset.

