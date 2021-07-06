HBO — currently under WarnerMedia but soon to be a part of Warner Bros. Discovery — released the first “Official Tease” for what’s next from Succession today. Besides seeing how the Roy family picks up from the bombshell, we see that titans of industry in season 3 of Succession still use Android-powered Samsung phones, save for two characters.

The Roy family continues to primarily get everything done via smartphone, and the very first shot is Kendall clutching a phone while giving himself a pep talk in the mirror. Toward the end, you can see how he’s using — what we believe to be — a Galaxy S20 Ultra, given the width of the camera rectangle and color (Cosmic Gray).

Succession characters predominantly use (and flaunt) Samsung devices. Last season even saw Logan Roy using Google Duo with the entire app UI/flown shown off. This is in stark comparison to most shows mocking up a clearly fake experience. It does add to the authentic nature of the media and entertainment conglomerate critique.

Meanwhile, we see Waystar Royco CEO and family patriarch use what appears to be a Note 20 — the S Pen stylus silo is clearly visible. Kendall’s loyal assistant Jess also appears to be using a Samsung device, while it’s hard to make out what Tom is carrying.

Shiv continues using an iPhone (Pro this time around), while Greg is also touting one. As my esteemed colleague Chance Miller points out, Greg the Egg is using a case on his device and appears to be the only one doing so in this teaser.

Succession season 3 returns “this fall” on HBO Max.

