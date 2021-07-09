Bandwidth: PS Now, Xbox Game Pass announce July additions as GFN, Luna add more titles

Outside of Stadia this week, cloud gaming has seen news of new games heading to most platforms, including Luna, GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Now, too, for the month of July.

PlayStation Now July lineup goes official

True to a recently leaked ad, Sony has added new games to PlayStation Now that includes God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter game, though, is available only for a limited time and only as a download on PS4 and PS5 consoles rather than streaming from the cloud. The complete list follows:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/PS5 only, leaves Nov 1)

Nioh 2

Moving Out

God of War

Judgment (Leaves Oct 4, 2021)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Nascar Heat 5

GeForce Now’s latest additions

Nvidia announced 10 more games coming to GeForce Now this week, including three day-and-date releases. The full list follows:

Xbox Game Pass adds 5 more cloud games

Microsoft announced that five more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers who want to stream from the cloud. Releasing over the course of this month, the added titles include:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – July 8

Tropico 6 – July 8

Bloodroots – July 15

Farming Simulator 19 – July 15

The Medium – July 15

Amazon Luna gets a new game

Finally, Amazon Luna isn’t missing out on the game additions as SEGA announced that Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition would be coming to the platform. Available now, the game is part of the Luna+ subscription for those who have early access.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition lays siege on Amazon Luna starting today! Lead Squad E through the Second Europan War's most harrowing missions on the device of your choice, all via the cloud!https://t.co/Fz6TJN2a25 pic.twitter.com/d3a3UYa8PS — SEGA (@SEGA) July 8, 2021

