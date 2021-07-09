Bandwidth: PS Now, Xbox Game Pass announce July additions as GFN, Luna add more titles

Outside of Stadia this week, cloud gaming has seen news of new games heading to most platforms, including Luna, GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Now, too, for the month of July.
Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.
Table of contents
PlayStation Now July lineup goes official
True to a recently leaked ad, Sony has added new games to PlayStation Now that includes God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter game, though, is available only for a limited time and only as a download on PS4 and PS5 consoles rather than streaming from the cloud. The complete list follows:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/PS5 only, leaves Nov 1)
- Nioh 2
- Moving Out
- God of War
- Judgment (Leaves Oct 4, 2021)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Nascar Heat 5
GeForce Now’s latest additions
Nvidia announced 10 more games coming to GeForce Now this week, including three day-and-date releases. The full list follows:
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Black Skylands (Steam)
- Swords of Legends Online (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Call to Arms – Gates of Hell: Ostfront (Steam)
- Crowfall (Native Launcher)
- GRAVEN (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Ironcast (Epic Games Store)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Epic Games Store)
- Rayman: Raving Rabbids (Steam and Ubisoft Connect)
- Wushu Chronicles (Steam)
Xbox Game Pass adds 5 more cloud games
Microsoft announced that five more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers who want to stream from the cloud. Releasing over the course of this month, the added titles include:
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – July 8
- Tropico 6 – July 8
- Bloodroots – July 15
- Farming Simulator 19 – July 15
- The Medium – July 15
Amazon Luna gets a new game
Finally, Amazon Luna isn’t missing out on the game additions as SEGA announced that Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition would be coming to the platform. Available now, the game is part of the Luna+ subscription for those who have early access.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.