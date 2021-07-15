Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly top the Wear OS charts w/ 16GB storage, 1.5GB RAM

- Jul. 15th 2021 12:58 pm PT

0

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series is the most crucial Wear OS release since the platform’s inception, and according to leaks, it’s shaping up to be something special. Today, a fresh report claims that storage on the Galaxy Watch 4 will be double that of any other Wear OS smartwatch.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will see a performance boost from its new chip, the Exynos W920. Alongside the added power, too, will be additional memory and storage. On the RAM front, 1.5GB are apparently on board, roughly a 50% increase over most current Wear OS smartwatches.

Storage, though, will be doubled on the Galaxy Watch 4 series to a whopping 16GB. That’s four times what was available on the original Galaxy Watch and, as mentioned, twice that of modern Wear OS smartwatches and last year’s Galaxy Watch 3. Notably, though, this is still considerably less than what’s in the latest Apple Watch with the Series 6 model offering 32GB of onboard storage. That device, though, is understood to only have 1GB of RAM.

How might you use 16GB of storage on a Wear OS smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 4? It all depends on usage, really. Apps may take up a fair bit of space, especially as the catalog grows thanks to Google’s renewed interest in the platform. I suspect, though, that offline music through YouTube Music and Spotify will be a much bigger storage hoarder for most folks.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3