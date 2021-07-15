Samsung ‘Exynos W920’ to be the first chip for Google’s new Wear OS w/ big performance gains

While software issues did plague Wear OS for years, the biggest problem the platform has faced has been underpowered chips provided by Qualcomm. It’s a problem we really hope to see the new reboot fix, and it seems that might indeed be the case. Today, a new report is detailing the “Exynos W920,” which will be the first chip used on the new Wear OS.

SamMobile reports that Samsung’s next chipset for wearables, showing up first in the Galaxy Watch 4 series, will be the Exynos W920. This replaces the Exynos 9110, which was used in the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active 2, and Watch 3.

Apparently, the Exynos W920 brings with it a considerable performance boost, which ought to help the Galaxy Watch 4 series that will switch from Tizen to Wear OS. The CPU gets a 1.25x boost in processing power and nearly 9x the graphics performance compared to the Exynos 9110. RAM is also apparently being boosted to 1.5GB, which would immediately outdo any Wear OS product on the market today.

It’s unclear at this point if the Exynos W920 will be made available to other Wear OS products or if the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 series will remain the default choice. As it stands today, the upgrade path for even the 4100 remains unclear.

