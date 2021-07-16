Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $150, Anker Android essentials from $16, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro returning to within $1 of the all-time low at $150. That’s alongside a new Anker weekend sale packed with Android essentials from $16 and Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton portable speaker at $127. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $150. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings in order to drop the price to within $1 of the all-time low and mark the second-best price to date. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that’s joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also be able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Anker launches new Android essentials sale from $16

The weekend has almost arrived, and Anker is celebrating with a series of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors, earbuds, and more, our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger for $16. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at 27% in savings, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were just released from Anker, its PowerPort III Mini still arrives as one of the best options around for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form factor can dish out 30W of power to a connected device over USB-C and even sports a folding plug design. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price.

Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton portable speaker is $127

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $127. Down from the $150 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer arrives at a new Amazon all-time low with $23 in savings attached in order to undercut our previous mention by $3.

Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons to pull of the signature retro look. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features.

