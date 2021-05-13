If you’re on the hunt for Google Assistant-integrated cameras and accessories, we’ve already mentioned how well TP-Link’s affordable Kasa lineup works. This week, TP-Link is upgrading some of its Kasa cameras with 2K resolution, and they’re available right now.

TP-Link Kasa Spot and Spot Pan are getting upgraded with 2K camera sensors. The previous generation shipped with 1080p sensors, which are fine for many use cases, but these higher resolution sensors will give users more detail on their security recordings, especially when zooming in on the subject. Beyond that, these new models also integrate with TP-Link’s cloud storage as an option alongside local SD recording.

Those better sensors come with a price jump, though. The TP-Link Kasa Spot 2K costs $44.99 on Amazon, $10 more than the previous generation (which, at this point, is often on sale). The pan/tilt version hits $49.99, a mere $5 price hike.

TP-Link is also debuting two new smart plugs. The new outdoor plug costs $24.99 and brings IP64 water resistance along with a slight design refresh. A new indoor smart plug considerably cuts costs, too. The “Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini” is the smallest yet from the brand and costs only $8.99 on Amazon right now, around half of what the previous option cost. Interestingly, this comes just days after the last-generation TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug arrived at the Google Store. Notably, though, that price tag may not stick around, as the company says the MRSP is actually $12.99 for a single plug but only $16.99 for a two-pack.

