Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ $200 off, Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases from $23, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ models at $200 off. That’s alongside Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases from $23 and Samsung’s 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor for $350. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $699 for the 128GB model. Down from $849, you’re looking at $150 in savings, with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. You’ll also be able to save as much as $200 by going with the 256GB model, as well as Tab S7 models from $550.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup was the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers.

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases from $23

Amazon is currently offering the official Google Pixel 4 Fabric Case for $23. Normally fetching $40, which you’ll find on other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings while dropping the price $1 lower than our previous mention to mark a new all-time low. Those rocking a Pixel 4 XL will find the compatible Fabric Case for $27, down from $40. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor at $350

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor for $350. Down from its usual $400 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings to deliver a match of our Prime Day mention and the third-best price of the year.

Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features, including AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other services, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day.

