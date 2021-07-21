Deals: Google Pixel 5 sees $282 pre-paid discount, Sonos Arc at $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by this pre-paid Google Pixel 5 discount at $282 off. That’s alongside a rare discount on the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $50 off and a series of Anker discounts from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $282 on this pre-paid Google Pixel 5 bundle

Visible Wireless is currently offering the unlocked pre-paid Google Pixel 5 128GB Smartphone bundled with a pair of Pixel Buds and a $100 gift card of your choice for $696. Normally fetching $699 alone, you’d pay another $179 for the Google earbuds with the $100 credit, saving you a total of $282. You’ll have to port over a phone number and then stay subscribed to the service for two months in order to lock in the savings. But after that, the unlocked handset can be used on any other carrier.

Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Sonos Arc sees rare $50 discount

Wellbots is currently offering some rare discounts on Sonos speakers, headlined by its flagship Arc Soundbar at $749. Normally fetching $799, it has been holding steady at that price consistently since releasing last summer with today’s offer marking one of the very first discounts to date and a new 2021 low. Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

Shop all the gear in Anker’s latest sale

We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and now, Anker is back with a fresh selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on a series of projectors, smart cameras, and more. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $460. Normally fetching $580, you’re looking at $120 in savings, with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before this year. You can also score the limited-edition R2-D2 model at $500, down from $700.

Regardless of which model you opt for, you’re looking at a portable movie night upgrade, thanks to the battery-powered design. Anker’s Nebula Capsule II can project up to 100-inch images in 720p and arrives with built-in Android TV for playing all of your favorites from streaming services. There’s also 2.5 hours of playback per charge and a form factor that’ll fit right in your hand.

