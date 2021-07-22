Google Cloud opens free registration for Cloud Next ’21 as virtual conference

Back in March, Google announced that Cloud Next in 2021 would take place October 12-14. The company left open the possibility that the enterprise conference could take place in-person, but as registration opens today it will be a digital event.

Google previously said that it was “too early to determine the exact shape and experience of the event.” It notably pushed back the event by six months into October after previously hosting in April. Some believed that this would possibly allow for a physical component, usually at the Moscone Center and surrounding areas in San Francisco.

…and how it might potentially span the digital and physical worlds — so please stay tuned for updates as we plan with the health and safety of all in mind. Google in March

However, in opening registration today, the Cloud division’s “flagship event” will be a “global digital experience.” It will feature live expert Q&As, breakout sessions, and immersive demos. Topics include AI & ML, Application Modernization, Business Application Platform, Data Analytics, Databases/Data Management, Industry Transformation, Infrastructure, Google Workspace, and Security.

Each day, we’ll kick off with a live broadcast and keynote to showcase our latest launches, and share how customers and partners use Google Cloud and Google Workspace to tackle today’s greatest business challenges. Throughout the three days, you’ll be able to participate in online interactive experiences and attend on-demand sessions that align with your interests and schedule. We’re also excited to include dedicated sessions and programming for our global audiences.

Similar to last year’s replacement event, Google Cloud Next in 2021 will be “free to make the experience inclusive and accessible to everyone.” More details and scheduling is coming closer to the event.

In 2020, Google Cloud ran a nine-week “OnAir” digital series from July to September that dedicated each livestream to a specific topic. Google canceled the original physical event in early March of that year.

