MediaTek Kompanio 1300T unveiled, destined for Chromebooks and Android tablets

MediaTek has officially unveiled the Kompanio 1300T chipset, an SoC designed specifically with Android tablets and Chromebooks in mind.

Built upon TSMC’s 6nm process, this is an 8-core CPU that comes with an ARM Cortex-A78 cores plus Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, but MediaTek has not fully detailed the configuration. Graphic performance should be fairly solid with the usage of the ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset is capable of powering multi-camera devices with sensors rated up to 108-megapixels. Video recording is supported up to 4K 60fps. It also can power displays up to 2.5K at 120Hz and includes support for HDR10+ video playback. There is also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Kompanio 1300T integrates MediaTek’s cutting-edge 5G technologies – with support for a complete set of 5G sub-6GHz bands, 5G-2CA as well as Dual 5G SIM, in addition to supporting 5G Elevator Mode & 5G HSR Mode enhancements – allowing users to enjoy high-speed connectivity for a variety of applications. Combined with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements, the platform can automatically adjust power consumption and other configurations based on a device’s network and data transmission quality to extend battery life.

While by no means a high-end chipset, MediaTek states that the Kompanio 1300T will power upcoming Chromebooks and Android tablets expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021.

