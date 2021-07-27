MediaTek Kompanio 1300T unveiled, destined for Chromebooks and Android tablets

- Jul. 27th 2021 2:47 am PT

MediaTek has officially unveiled the Kompanio 1300T chipset, an SoC designed specifically with Android tablets and Chromebooks in mind.

Built upon TSMC’s 6nm process, this is an 8-core CPU that comes with an ARM Cortex-A78 cores plus Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, but MediaTek has not fully detailed the configuration. Graphic performance should be fairly solid with the usage of the ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset is capable of powering multi-camera devices with sensors rated up to 108-megapixels. Video recording is supported up to 4K 60fps. It also can power displays up to 2.5K at 120Hz and includes support for HDR10+ video playback. There is also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Kompanio 1300T integrates MediaTek’s cutting-edge 5G technologies – with support for a complete set of 5G sub-6GHz bands, 5G-2CA as well as Dual 5G SIM, in addition to supporting 5G Elevator Mode & 5G HSR Mode enhancements – allowing users to enjoy high-speed connectivity for a variety of applications.

Combined with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements, the platform can automatically adjust power consumption and other configurations based on a device’s network and data transmission quality to extend battery life.

While by no means a high-end chipset, MediaTek states that the Kompanio 1300T will power upcoming Chromebooks and Android tablets expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021.

