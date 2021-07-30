Deals: Sony XM4 ANC refurb Headphones $180, Microsoft Surface Duo $389, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones dropping to $180. That’s alongside the Microsoft Surface Duo folding smartphone for $389 and eero Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems at some of the best prices of the year. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones are $180

Woot currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $180 in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount we’ve seen while dropping within $20 of the all-time low.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa to round out the XM4s.

Microsoft Surface Duo folding phone hits $389

BuyDig is offering the AT&T locked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $389 shipped. Upgrade to 256GB for $479. Originally retailing for $1,400 and eventually seeing a permanent price drop to $1,000, you’ll pay $700 for the unlocked version at Amazon today, and our last mention of an AT&T locked model was $410. This discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Folding phones used to be so expensive that they were more novelty than anything else, but with prices like this, they’re quite practical too. Surface Duo features a dual AMOLED display that offers a unique overall experience thanks to a 360-degree hinge in the middle. It can be folded closed when not in use like a book, 180 degrees flat for enjoying larger-form content, or even backward and used like a typical smartphone. Rated 3.9/5 stars, and you can get a closer look in our previous coverage.

eero’s Wi-Fi 6 mesh system upgrade your home’s network at $223

Amazon is now discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223. Free shipping is available across the board. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the second-best price to date that’s only been bested by Prime Day. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package, in particular, comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000 square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: