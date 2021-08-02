New Google Keep widget w/ Material You design teased on Pixel 6

In teasing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has shown off what looks to be a new homescreen widget for Google Keep, complete with a Material You design.

As it stands today, Google Keep has only two options for Android homescreen widgets: a short “Quick Capture” widget with shortcuts to adding new notes, and a larger “Note List” with the same controls and a scrollable view of your recent notes.

The Pixel 6 series phones were unveiled today by Google, and in doing so, they’ve further taken the lid off how Material You will change Google’s various apps. Google was especially showing off various homescreen designs and how the wallpaper’s colors affect everything.

Around 9 seconds into a video that simultaneously showcases Material You and a 360° view of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there’s an unfamiliar-looking widget on display that features five options. While nothing directly confirms that this widget is for Google Keep, the options line up almost exactly with the five options seen in the Quick Capture widget.





Adorably, the unreleased Google Keep widget uses a flower-like design, with a simple “add” button in the center, and four petals for adding a voice note, a photo note, a checklist, or a handwritten note. In keeping with Material You, the widget uses colors that match the underlying wallpaper.

So far, we’ve not seen any other signs of Google Keep getting a Material You redesign, but it seems such a thing may be under way. At the very least, this homescreen widget is a good sign that Google is thinking in that direction. Considering they’re already at the point of showing it off — if unintentionally — we hopefully won’t have to wait long for Google Keep’s Material You widget to launch.

