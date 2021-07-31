These apps support Android 12’s ‘Material You’ wallpaper-based color themes

Coming with Android 12 on Pixel devices, “Material You” is the next evolution of Google’s design language, and it brings with it the neat ability to customize colors to match your wallpaper. This primarily affects system elements, but app developers can also tap into it. Below, you’ll find a list of apps that support Material You on Android 12, both first-party and third-party.

Google apps with Material You

It should come as no surprise that Google is leading the charge for Material You apps on Android 12. The company is, after all, best suited to implement the feature since it’s the one building it out from scratch. Ahead of Android 12’s formal release in the fall, we’ve already seen several apps updated to support the wallpaper-based color themes.

Gboard (Beta)

Available in the latest Beta releases of Gboard, Android 12 users will notice that the keyboard’s default theme will adjust to match the accent colors of their device and change according to the wallpaper. This is most present in light mode but affects dark themes as well.







Google Camera

Live starting in Android 12 Beta 3, the Google Camera app picked up some accent colors that are powered by Material You. The colors show up as an accent on certain bits of the UI, including the mode picker, zoom slider, and various settings too. You’ll also find tweaks in the larger settings menu depending on your wallpaper colors.







Files by Google

One of the first, but most subtle Material You implementations we’ve seen to date is from the Files by Google app. You’ll only see minor color tweaks in the bottom bar and the top bar, but the latter only while scrolling. This is likely an unfinished version of what Google plans to eventually implement. At this point, the change is live even in non-beta versions of Files.







Google Contacts

One of the most recent additions to the Material You family is Google Contacts, and it also happens to be one of the best examples. Throughout the app, you’ll notice that buttons, backgrounds, and other accents pick up the color theme from your wallpaper. It’s especially obvious in light themes.







Chrome for Android (Canary)

Spotted by our own Kyle Bradshaw, Chrome was one of the first apps to start work on Material You support. Live now in the Canary release channel, the theming applies to tabs, the overflow menu, and other parts of the settings. Material You colors definitely act as an accent in this app rather than a core part of the UI.









Third-Party apps with Material You

Beyond Google’s own collection of apps, some third-party developers have also started bringing Material You colors to their apps. You can check out these apps below and stay tuned for our regular “MY apps” series, which looks into the latest examples of Material You in action.

This list will be updated on a regular basis as new options are released. If you are an Android developer adding support for Material You to your app, please reach out and let us know!

More on Material You:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: