Deals: Google Wifi drops to new low of $150, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $350 off, more

All of the best deals for today have gone live with the latest Google Wifi Mesh System at $150. That’s alongside $350 in savings on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the most recent ASUS Chromebook Flip at $420. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low brings Google Wifi mesh system to $150

Amazon is now offering the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $150. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $19 in order to mark a new all-time low since relaunching in October.

Delivering 4,500 square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Save $350 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $949.99 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings while marking the second-best price to date only bested once by Prime Day.

Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra arrives as one of the most capable devices in the lineup with a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, there’s 5G connectivity alongside 128GB of storage with microSD expansion support. Around back, there’s a triple camera array that rounds out the package. And with Samsung having confirmed that a Note 21 is not in the works for this year, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home the largest handset from the brand at a discount. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 falls to new low

Amazon is currently offering the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $420. Having just launched earlier this spring at the $480 price point, you’re looking at $60 in savings, one of the first notable discounts so far, and is a new all-time low.

The most recent Chromebook Flip C433 from ASUS arrives with the same 2-in-1 design we’ve come to expect from previous iterations in the lineup, but now rocks a Core M3 processor that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its 14-inch touchscreen delivers 1080p visuals and can rotate back into a tablet mode for more casual web browsing or Netflix binging. And to round out the back to school upgrade, there are a pair of USB-C ports that arrive alongside a USB-A slot and microSD card input.

