Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 receive early unboxing video treatment

- Aug. 5th 2021 2:23 am PT

With the Unpacked launch event mere days away, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have already seen a video unboxing over on YouTube.

It’s not uncommon for retailers to have products arrive in stock early ahead of a launch so that orders can be fulfilled on the official launch day. Reports on Reddit suggest that a number of retailers are already mistakenly allowing people to buy the unreleased Galaxy Buds 2 despite the fact that Samsung has yet to officially unveil them.

This hasn’t stopped YouTuber The Mobile Central share a hands-on unboxing of the Galaxy Buds 2 before they’ve “officially” hit store shelves. The nearly 10-minute video confirms just what will come in the box, and we get a good look at the Olive Green true-wireless earbuds.

The retail packaging also confirms that the Buds 2 will include ANC and up to 20 hours of battery life. After unboxing, you’ll get the Galaxy Buds 2 plus glossy charging case, a USB-A to USB-C cable for device charging, plus some extra earbud tips and associated warranty cards/information.

With regard to the case, the Galaxy Buds 2 can be charged using USB-C or wirelessly, which should prove especially welcome — and useful. One major bonus that is noted is that pairing can be initiated as soon as you open the case; the earbuds do not need to be removed to connect to your devices. Sound quality gets a very brief mention, but we’ll save judgment until trialling the Galaxy Buds 2 for ourselves.

You can check out the full Galaxy Buds 2 unboxing and initial impressions video below:

