Deals: Google Nest Wifi system $260, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $100 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by this Google Nest Wifi Router mesh system at a new all-time low of $260 alongside a pair of Samsung and Acer Chromebooks with as much as $100 in savings attached. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Wifi Router mesh system now $260

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $260. Amounting to $89 in savings from the usual $349 going rate, today’s offer is $29 under our previous mention and marking the best price of the year.

Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starting at $449 for the 2.1GHz/4GB/64GB model. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the first notable Amazon discount. This also matches the best price to date overall.

Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. Whether you’re looking for something to help you through summer courses or just don’t think your current machine will make it through another semester and want to cash in now, today’s offer is worth a look. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Chromebook deals continue with Acer discounts

Amazon is taking up to 32% off a selection of Acer Chromebooks, laptops, monitors, accessories, and more. Headlining is the Acer Chromebook 514 at $320. Typically selling for closer to $400, you’re looking at $80 in savings, with today’s offer marking the best price of the year while coming within $20 of the all-time low set during last year’s Black Friday event.

Acer Chromebook 514 delivers a 14-inch form-factor with a touchscreen display that’s backed by 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a folding 2-in-1 design to pair with a backlit keyboard and USB-C connectivity to round out the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: