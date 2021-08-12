Call recording in Google Phone app begins rolling out to eligible Pixels globally

The call recording feature announced for the Google Phone app has had a slow rollout, but it is now coming to eligible Pixel devices across the globe.

Call recording has been available on other devices for quite some time, but legal restrictions in certain regions mean that you may not be able to access the option on your devices. Other devices have already seen the feature rollout with previous Google Phone updates but if you own a Pixel and live in a region where call recording is legal, you should soon be able to access the in-app option.

Twitter user Jay Prakash has shown that the option is available on his Pixel 4a device in India. When enabled, the regular calling panel includes an extra “Record” button that will be available as soon as the call is connected. To enable or check if you have the feature on your device, just open the Google Phone app > Settings > Call recording.

The downside is that even if you have the most recent Google Phone beta or stable build installed, it might not appear if recording telephone conversations without prior warning is illegal in your country/region. With that in mind, having attempted to check if the feature is live on several of my own Pixel devices, it is not available here in the UK. Our own Dylan Roussel is also unable to access the feature from his Pixel devices in France.

image: @jay__kamat

image: @jay__kamat

If you do have the option and use the call recording feature, within the Google Phone settings you can have the app auto-delete any saved audio after 7, 14, or 30 days. Alternatively, you can set files to stay saved for manual deletion as deemed appropriate.

Be sure to let us know if you’re seeing the option on your device, be that Google Pixel or otherwise down in the comments section below.

