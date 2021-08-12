Selected Google One accounts in the UK can now claim £4 free Play Store credit

As part of the regular subscriber benefits to the cloud storage service, Google One is offering selected accounts £4 of free Play Store credit in the United Kingdom.

There doesn’t appear to be a tier cut-off for this offer, with reports on the UK’s biggest coupon and deal site hotukdeals suggesting that the offer is available to those on the entry-level 100GB plan all the way up to the top £79.99 per month option. We’re not entirely sure how Google One accounts are being chosen to get £4 of free Play Store credit, but it looks as though it’s only available to those that have not seen or received this freebie previously.

You can use the £4 credit toward any valid movies, apps, games, and ebooks on the Play Store and the offer may expand to more accounts as it is valid until November 30, 2021. There is a limit of one redemption per account, which might indicate if you are eligible or not — provided you have not had a similar offer previously.

This follows previous promotions that have offered free Google and Nest Mini devices to Google One subscribers, and while £4 of Play Store credit isn’t quite as substantial as a smart home device, it’s a nice bonus all the same. Other offers include hotel discounts and Google Store cashback for purchases of qualifying items/products.

To check if you are eligible, head directly to the Google One “Benefits” tab, and you should be able to claim the credit should your account be chosen.

