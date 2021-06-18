In addition to letting specific Android apps always bypass the VPN, Google One now lets you temporarily snooze the secure connection on Android.

The “VPN is connected” notification from the Google One app now features a “Snooze” action. Tapping will disable the virtual private network for five minutes with the alert noting the return time. This shortcut is very handy for certain apps and use cases, while the automatic restore will make it so that you don’t forget to turn it back on.

You’ll be able to “End Snooze” or “Add 5 min.” This finally makes the persistent notification a convenient addition. Meanwhile, these controls are also available in the app on the “VPN by Google One” page.

Be sure you are running version 1.101 of Google One to get the VPN snooze capability. This latest release is already widely rolled out. You might have to manually disable the connection after updating before you’ll see the new option.

This is the latest in a surprising flurry of features for the Google One perk. Google will hopefully soon make it available on iOS, Android, and Windows.

More about Google One:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: