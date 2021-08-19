Deals: OnePlus 9 drops to $679, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $159, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the OnePlus 9 at $50 off. That’s alongside Galaxy Buds Pro at $159 and the TicWatch Pro 3 at $246. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 at $679 + $30 discount on upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $679. Typically fetching $729, you’re looking at $50 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $6 to mark the best discount to date. OnePlus 9 arrives as one of the latest releases from the brand, delivering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Alongside 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which pairs with all-day battery life and 65W fast charge via USB-C and 15W wireless refueling. Plus, around back, you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drops to $159

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $159. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at just over 20% in savings with today’s offer, which also marks a new Amazon low on the style that’s $1 under our previous mention. Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features include 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $150 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch falls to $246

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $246. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at 18% in savings while also dropping the price down to the third-best price to date and the lowest in months.

Having just recently been confirmed to receive Wear OS 3 support next year, the TicWatch Pro 3 is stacking up to be one of the more compelling wearables on the market. Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, it packs 72-hour battery life alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features. Staples like exercise and heart rate monitoring are joined by blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

