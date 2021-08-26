Netflix launches its gaming efforts w/ two Stranger Things games

Netflix is taking its first steps into the world of gaming, relaunching two Stranger Things games for Android exclusively for subscribers.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Netflix would follow the path of Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and more by entering the gaming space, including an interest in cloud gaming. After all, who better to be the “Netflix for games” than Netflix?

As explained in a later investor letter, Netflix would not be making any immediate jumps into cloud gaming, however. Instead, Netflix’s first gaming forays would be limited to mobile games, a plan that is now coming to fruition.

As spotted by Android Police, Netflix is launching its gaming efforts today, starting in Poland. Subscribers there will begin to see in-app recommendations for two previously released games from Netflix’s Stranger Things franchise, specifically Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

The latter game was originally available on the Play Store for $5, but both games have been altogether delisted. Under the new Netflix gaming effort, subscribers will have access to both games for free with no in-app ads.

Interestingly, in the screenshots provided by Netflix Poland, the two Stranger Things games are still being provided by the Google Play Store, rather than Netflix distributing the apps itself. This is doubly interesting, considering neither app is currently available for purchase on the Play Store today, making them exclusive to Netflix subscribers and those who purchased the games in the past.

While still a far cry from the cloud gaming ambitions many may be expecting from them, this move sets the pace for Netflix’s broader gaming efforts. Clearly, the company is looking to leverage its movie and TV properties into potentially successful gaming franchises.

