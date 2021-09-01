Google app on Android makes it easier to control SafeSearch with ‘Hide explicit results’ setting

SafeSearch, which “filter[s] out explicit content in Google’s search results,” has been around for so long that it has entered the cultural lexicon. The Google Search app on Android is now making it easier to access with a new “Hide explicit results” settings page.

Previously, “SafeSearch” for websites, images, and videos could be accessed from Google app settings > General. It was just another toggle in that long list of options. 

The company has now moved it to the main preferences page alongside Google Assistant, Notifications, Channels & interests, Languages & region, and homescreen widget customization.

“Hide explicit results” opens a full Google settings page to turn on/off the Explicit results filter. There’s a brief description, and you can get a longer one by expanding “More about SafeSearch” with links to help documents at the bottom. 

When SafeSearch is on, it helps hide explicit content on Search.

When SafeSearch is off, you’ll see the most relevant results for your search, which may include explicit content like images of violence.

It’s similar to how mobile search in browsers houses a link to that exact same page in the hamburger menu/navigation drawer. 

This change is currently appearing for Google app beta (version 12.34) users.

