YouTube Gaming signs exclusive streaming deals w/ Twitch stars TimTheTatMan and DrLupo

Twitch is the go-to place for streamers, but YouTube isn’t taking its hat out of the ring. Just this week, YouTube Gaming has poached TimTheTatMan and DrLupo, two huge Twitch stars in exclusive deals.

The game streaming space has exploded in recent years and the Amazon-owned Twitch takes the majority stake. The platform is estimated to stream over 70% of hours watched by streamers, with YouTube Gaming in a distant second place at 15.6% according to a recent report.

To increase its share, YouTube Gaming has signed exclusivity deals with two major Twitch names. TimTheTatMan and DrLupo. The two streamers revealed their deals within just 2 days of each other, though both didn’t see the financial details disclosed publicly. In an interview with Insider, though, Tim Betar (i.e. TimTheTatMan) said the deal would allow him to spend more time with his family and DrLupo said the deal would leave him “secure for life.” As The Verge points out, DrLupo’s former deal with Twitch was worth “millions of dollars per year.”

In terms of the following these two names bring with them, it totals over 11.5 million followers on Twitch. Both TimTheTatMan and DrLupo already have sizable YouTube followings, but their new exclusive presence on the platform will surely push a large portion of their Twitch audience to make the move with them.

DrLupo started his YouTube Gaming run on August 31 and TimTheTatMan is set to begin tomorrow, September 2.

More on YouTube:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: