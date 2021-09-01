YouTube Gaming signs exclusive streaming deals w/ Twitch stars TimTheTatMan and DrLupo

-
YouTubeyoutube gaming
YouTube logo

Twitch is the go-to place for streamers, but YouTube isn’t taking its hat out of the ring. Just this week, YouTube Gaming has poached TimTheTatMan and DrLupo, two huge Twitch stars in exclusive deals.

The game streaming space has exploded in recent years and the Amazon-owned Twitch takes the majority stake. The platform is estimated to stream over 70% of hours watched by streamers, with YouTube Gaming in a distant second place at 15.6% according to a recent report.

To increase its share, YouTube Gaming has signed exclusivity deals with two major Twitch names. TimTheTatMan and DrLupo. The two streamers revealed their deals within just 2 days of each other, though both didn’t see the financial details disclosed publicly. In an interview with Insider, though, Tim Betar (i.e. TimTheTatMan) said the deal would allow him to spend more time with his family and DrLupo said the deal would leave him “secure for life.” As The Verge points out, DrLupo’s former deal with Twitch was worth “millions of dollars per year.”

In terms of the following these two names bring with them, it totals over 11.5 million followers on Twitch. Both TimTheTatMan and DrLupo already have sizable YouTube followings, but their new exclusive presence on the platform will surely push a large portion of their Twitch audience to make the move with them.

DrLupo started his YouTube Gaming run on August 31 and TimTheTatMan is set to begin tomorrow, September 2.

More on YouTube:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small

youtube gaming

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

The best Android smartphones

YouTube’s outline-style icons arrive on Android T...
YouTube nukes popular ‘Groovy Bot’ Discord ...
How to enable YouTube Picture-in-Picture for iPhone
YouTube will force creators to use 2-step verification ...
YouTube’s monetization program now has 2 million ...
YouTube’s outline-style icons come to the web [Up...
YouTube on iOS, Android tests instant comment translati...
YouTube offers Discord Nitro free to some Premium subsc...
Show More Comments

Related

Google Chat gets built-in GIF search on the web to replace bot lookup

‘Snapdragon 5100’ may be a relatively minor Wear OS chip upgrade, new details hint

These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with Wear OS 3 [Updated]

Google Messages rolling out attachments picker redesign with colorful grid UI

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Reminder Pro, Kensho, and more

FREE+ Learn More

ARK: Survival Evolved finally arrives on Google Stadia and it’s a hot mess [Video]

Telegram pulls the plug on its Wear OS app alongside 8.0 update [U]

Google has a new ‘Nest Community’ help forum for posting questions