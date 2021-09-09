Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 now $600, Hisense 75-inch Android TV $302 off, more

Headlining all of today’s deals, you’ll find a $400 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G. That’s alongside Hisense’s new 75-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV at $302 off and this Anker Gold Box sale from $8. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $400 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Boost Mobile is currently offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Folding Android Smartphone for $600. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings while undercutting the best pre-orders out there by $200 to mark the best opportunity to score Samsung’s latest folding handset without paying full price. No trade-in is required, and the handset can be fully unlocked after a year on the pre-paid service. Also available at Best Buy with activation on T-Mobile for $700, taking $300 off the going rate.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $302 on Hisense’s new 75-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV

Walmart is now offering the Hisense 75-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV for $1,198. Even with delivery factored in, that’s $302 off the usual price tag, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low that undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $202.

Having just launched earlier this summer, you’re still looking at one of the first notable discounts on the latest from Hisense. Its U7G arrives with a 75-inch 4K QLED panel that’s backed by full array local dimming alongside a 120HZZ native refresh rate. The two HDMI 2.1 ports ensure you can take full advantage of those visuals with PS5 or Xbox Series X, and two standard HDMI inputs are also included. The built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more.

Anker Gold Box does live from $8

The official Anker Amazon store is offering up to 40% off a range of its charging products, cables, and more. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion III 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $24. Regularly $40, this combination charger is now 40% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find.

Combining a 5,000mAh portable power bank with a dual-port USB-C wall charger, this provides 18-watts of juice to all of your smartphones, tablets, and more. A fold-up plug is joined by the ability to charge two devices at once.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: