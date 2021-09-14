Nest x Yale smart lock now comes in a slick ‘Black Suede’ colorway

A few years after its debut, Google and Yale are updating their smart lock collaboration with a new color. Starting today, the Nest x Yale lock is available in a new “Black Suede” color option.

Available for the same $249/$279 from the Google Store and Yale’s online shop, the “Black Suede” Nest x Yale lock is functionally the same product that has been on sale since 2019. It replaces your existing deadbolt with one that is battery powered and can accept commands from Google Assistant and integrate with other legacy Nest devices.

The slick new color option may be welcome for those who weren’t serviced by the older color options, such as nickel, bronze, or brass. Notably, the inner hardware matches the outer look, at it seems that the entire setup has more of a matte finish here compared to some of the more polished/reflective versions.

Whether on interior trims, furnishings or even exterior paint jobs, black can add a stylish and contemporary aesthetic to any home. As you look to remodel, redecorate or generally improve your living space, we’re pleased to introduce our Nest x Yale Lock in Black Suede. Easily installed on any standard front or side door with a deadbolt, the lock is a quick DIY upgrade that doesn’t require heavy design work or labor. With its smooth black finish, the lock can add a clean, modern touch to any door – especially when paired with a matching black handleset.

What’s a bit odd about the timing, though, is the limbo period we’re currently in. Google’s Nest lineup is transitioning to the Home app with a new camera and doorbell, but this lock remains in the older Nest app with limited functionality in the Home app.

More on Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: