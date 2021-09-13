Google Home 2.43 adds Wi-Fi ‘device speed test’ & preps ‘ISP access preference’ for Nest Wifi

The ability to “Test device speed” was one of the last remaining features of the old Google Wifi app that had yet to be migrated to Google Home with June’s Wi-Fi redesign. An update today introduces that check, and reveals work on ISP access to your Google/Nest Wifi router.

Google Home 2.43.1.10 is rolling out with the ability to check the max connection speed between a device and Nest/Google Wifi point. To start, visit Wi-Fi shortcut > Devices > [select one] > “Info” tab.

You’ll see a new “Device speed” section underneath other information with the ability to just “Check device speed” or also run an internet test (“Check all speeds”).

The Home app notes when a connection was last tested, and provides a straightforward sentence on which result takes precedence. Meanwhile, you cannot run a test for devices connected directly into the router over Ethernet.

The device speed test is widely available with today’s update (Android and iOS), while Google Home 2.43 also reveals work on an “ISP access preference” that will allow internet service providers to “access and manage your Wi-Fi network and any Google Wifi or Nest Wifi router or point in your network (including ones added later to the network or ones not obtained from your ISP).”

This access can be revoked at anytime from the Google Home app, and provides your ISP with the following information and capabilities for troubleshooting:

Basic information, such as your network\u2019s offline/online status, router\u2019s software version and router\u2019s installation history, will be shared with your ISP so that your ISP can provide your internet service and manage and improve its network consistent with its privacy policy. This will enable your ISP to do things like detect when your Wi-Fi router is offline and restart it as needed, run speed tests and change your Wi-Fi network settings to improve your experience.

Google Fiber today gives subscribers Google Wifi (up to 2 points for free), and this integration could just be for the Alphabet ISP or a sign that others plan to partner with Google to give out Nest/Google Wifi devices to customers.

