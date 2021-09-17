Google TV adds Crunchyroll, Funimation integration for content searches

Arguably the best part of Google TV is its ability to find the content on various streaming services so you can easily find where to stream the TV show or movie you want to watch. Now, the library of streaming services supported by Google TV is expanding, this time with Crunchyroll.

Rolled out sometime in the past few weeks, Google TV has quietly added support for the Crunchyroll library when searching for content. Anime series including My Hero Academia, One Piece, Attack of Titan, and others will now show Crunchyroll as a streaming option alongside other services that host the shows such as Netflix and Hulu.

The Crunchyroll library should appear on Google TV automatically on supported content, no app or system updates appear to be needed.

Notably, too, Google TV has added Funimation to the “Your services” menu under your account settings. Funimation acquired Crunchyroll just last month, so these two are essentially connected, despite the two services technically being separate. Turning on the Funimation toggle, as far as we can tell, doesn’t add much beyond the Crunchyroll integration, as Funimation doesn’t appear in searches.





This latest addition only expands the list of streaming services supported by Google TV that now consists of 35 services. Google has not yet added Crunchyroll to its official list of services.

