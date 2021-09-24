9to5Google Daily 722: Pixel 6 video capabilties and potential camera features revealed, ‘Heads Up’ mode expands to more Android phones, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Pixel 6 Pro video recording capabilities, ultra-wide selfie camera detailed in latest leak
- Google working on ‘magic eraser’ and more features that might debut in Pixel 6
- Pixel ‘Heads Up’ mode is expanding to all Android 9+ devices w/ Digital Wellbeing update, more
- Google Photos will soon roll out ‘Locked Folder’ to all Android 6+ devices
