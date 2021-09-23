Pixel 6 Pro video recording capabilities, ultra-wide selfie camera detailed in latest leak

Besides Tensor, the camera upgrade is the most exciting aspect of Google’s upcoming flagship phone. The latest Pixel 6 Pro leak suggests the return of an ultra-wide front-facing camera and details the video shooting experience.

XDA today leaked details about some of the Pixel 6 Pro’s video capabilities. To start, 4K recording at 60FPS looks to be only available on the main wide camera (50MP) on the rear. The selfie cam — more on that below, ultra-wide (12MP), and telephoto (48MP) are limited to 4K30.

At 4K60 (or 1080p60), you get 7x zoom while recording compared to 5x today on the Pixel 5. Stepping down to 30FPS at 4K makes up to 20x zoom possible with those settings also allowing for seamless switching between all three lenses without stopping.

Meanwhile, another advantage of the Pixel 6 Pro over the smaller phone is how the front-facing 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor looks to be coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens in a return from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL era. It’s great for group selfies or shots that also capture the background, and makes for an appreciable difference. This feature is gleaned from code in today’s report, but the exact field of view is unknown.

However, an actual Pixel 6 Pro confirms that the two zoom levels are 0.7X and 1X. The regular Pixel 6 looks to unfortunately just have an 8MP front-facer.

