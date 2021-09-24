iOS 15 upgrade breaks Stadia for some users, here’s how to fix it

Google Stadia gameplay came to iOS devices earlier this year through the web, but the recent iOS 15 upgrade has broken the service for many users. If things are not working properly for you, here’s how to get it patched up.

This strange issue in iOS 15 seems to break Google Stadia gameplay, but specifically on mobile data. Those affected cannot play games on the platform at all, though the web app still launches without difficulty. Playing on Wi-Fi or even hotspots seems to be working fine, but the issue itself only cropped up following the release of iOS 15 this past week.

In a post from Google on Reddit, the company explains a fix for the issue that involves tweaking a Safari setting in iOS. To perform the fix, you’ll need to go to Settings, then find the Safari section. From there go to Advanced > Experimental Features and locate the toggle for “WebRTC Platform UDP Sockets” and disable it.

While this should do the trick, some users have said that problems still arise after the setting has been disabled, suggesting it might not be a full fix. Some users have also reported that Stadia is showing gray borders during gameplay following the iOS 15 upgrade, but there’s no apparent fix for that issue.

Let us know in the comments if you’re affected by this problem and if Google’s workaround fixes it for you.

