Deals: OnePlus 8T on sale from $499, Hisense 55-inch Android TV $149 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8T smartphone on sale from $499. That’s joined by a $149 discount on the Hisense 55-inch Android TV and this Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T on sale from $499

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with the OnePlus Buds Pro at $599. Normally fetching $749 and $150 for both of the inclusions, you’re looking at $300 in savings from the overall value, and the best offer to date. Those who just want the smartphone can score it for $499, delivering a new all-time low.

With no 9T coming this year, going with the OnePlus 8T at either of today’s discounted prices is one of the best values in the brand’s lineup of Android handsets. Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, there’s a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge technology. There’s also the bundled Buds Pro that deliver ANC on top of 38-hour playback and a Qi charging case. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the smartphone as well as the earbuds in our reviews.

Hisense 55-inch Android TV sees $149 discount

Amazon now offers the the new Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV for $851. Down from the $1,000 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $149 in savings attached that’s $49 under our previous mention.

Having just launched in May, the new 2021 edition of Hisense 4K TV arrives with Android TV at the center of the experience alongside a ULED panel backed by 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR picture, you’ll benefit from four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1-ready) with plenty of onboard streaming service access to supplement the package.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet sees $100 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $199. It’s also available directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching $299, you’re looking at a match of the best price throughout 2021 that’s $20 under our previous mention and the lowest in several months.

Delivering a 2-in-1 design with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, you’ll find a detechable keyboard cover included for converting between work and media consumption. Powered by a 2GHz processor, there’s also 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as a USB-C port. Learn more in our hands-on review.

