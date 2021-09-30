Google hosting ‘Smart Home Developer Summit’ next month

In addition to upcoming Android, Chrome, and Firebase virtual events, Google is hosting a “Smart Home Developer Summit.” Taking place in October, it will be a follow-up to an identical event last year, as well as announcements at I/O 2021 in May.

The company prefaces with how “users have never been more comfortable bringing home new smart home devices,” and “continue to expect more from their devices, and their smart homes.”

To meet and exceed these expectations, we want to make sure developers have the tools and support to build their best experience across the Google Home app, Nest, Android, and Assistant.

The Google Smart Home Developer Summit will take place on Thursday, October 21. This virtual event is free to join with broadcast times for the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions/time zones.

To kick things off, Michele Turner, Senior Director of Product for Google’s Smart Home Ecosystem, will share our vision for the home and preview upcoming tools and features to build your next devices and apps using Matter and Thread — technologies transforming the industry.

A developer keynote will then go into the announcement, with technical sessions and workshops following from Googlers working on the smart home.

Registration for the Google Smart Home Developer Summit is open now.

