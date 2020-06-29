Google hosting ‘Smart Home Virtual Summit’ next week

Google next week is hosting a “Hey Google” Smart Home Virtual Summit in lieu of the annual I/O conference. Aimed at the Assistant developer community, there will be a keynote and partner panel.

COVID-19 has made it difficult for us to meet you at I/O, Global Developer Summits, and EMEA Smart Home Summit. Our team does not want to miss the opportunity to connect, and we decided to take things virtual!

There will be two main parts to the July 8 livestream. It starts with a 45-minute keynote that will be followed by a partner panel. There will be different schedules for the Americas, EMEA, and APAC:

Join us in the keynote where Michele Turner, the Product Management director of the Smart Home Ecosystem, will share our recent smart home product initiatives and how developers can benefit from these capabilities. She will also introduce new tools that make it easier for you to develop with Google Assistant.

We will also be hosting a partner panel, where you can hear from industry leaders on how they navigate the impact of COVID-19 and their thoughts on the state of the industry.

Google does tease “new and upcoming features for smart home developers and users” at the summit.

At CES in January, Google previewed Smart Display capabilities like sticky notes and Household contacts. The latter began rolling out last week with Meet and Duo group calling on Smart Displays. Meanwhile, Google earlier this month announced that devices will soon show AMP news while a Continuous Match Mode is coming for Assistant Actions.

