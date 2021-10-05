Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $215, Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 $100 off, more

Headlining all of today’s best deals, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to the best prices yet from $215. That’s alongside a $100 discount on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 and Govee’s Assistant Halloween smart home sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 drops to new lows

Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm GPS for $240. Typically selling for $280, you’re looking at $40 in savings in order to mark the best price yet and one of the first overall discounts on the wearable. The 40mm model is also discounted to $215, down from $250.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor that combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

Save $100 on Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Amazon offers Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $300. Down from the $380 rate that it usually fetches, you’re looking at $80 in savings and a new Amazon low that is $10 below our previous mention.

Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 enters with a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display and folding 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for typing up notes as it is binging Netflix. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Govee Assistant Halloween sale takes up to 50% off

Govee is kicking off October by launching a pre-Halloween sale to get your home decked out ahead of the spookiest time of the year. With up to 50% off a collection of both its indoor and outdoor lights, you’ll find free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the all-new Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels at $152, which are down from the usual $190 price tag. Marking one of the very first discounts overall, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to a new all-time low.

Taking on Nanoleaf with a modular design, the Govee Glide Hexa panels arrive with multicolor illumination alongside support for Alexa and Assistant after just launching at the end of last month. In this starter kit, you’ll get 10 of the hexagon-shaped panels which can be arranged in any number of unique patterns up on the wall. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the Govee Glide wall lights as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless review: keeping it simple and light [Video]

Comica VDLive10 mic kit review: Take live mobile video to the next level [Video]

Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: