- Apr. 30th 2021 1:09 pm PT

Apple’s AirTag launched today and is dominating news cycles, but it’s a device that only has the most limited possible functionality with Android phones. Here’s the good news, though. If you have a Samsung smartphone, you can get your own version of the AirTag in the Galaxy SmartTag+.

Available today for $39.99, the Galaxy SmartTag+ is Samsung’s take on a Bluetooth and UWB tracker. The affordable little device pairs with your Samsung smartphone and can be tracked using Bluetooth, but also using UWB on compatible Galaxy smartphones such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. That tech provides more accurate, directional results on finding your tracker and its attached items compared to the Bluetooth-only $29 Galaxy SmartTag.

Functionally, Galaxy SmartTag+ is essentially identical to what Apple is offering AirTag users, just for those with a Samsung smartphone. It even employs the same basic functionality for notifying users if a tag that they don’t own is on their person. That’s something that’s been pointed to on the AirTag as a potential safety concern (for good reason, too).

You can purchase Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $39 from Samsung.com or Amazon, and the Bluetooth-only SmartTag is available at the same storefronts for $29.

