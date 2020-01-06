Lenovo Flex 5 is one of the first Chromebooks with Intel’s 10th-Gen processors

At CES 2020 this week, Lenovo is taking the wraps off a lot of new products. Included in the company’s lineup of new laptops is a new 13-inch Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 5, and it’s one of the first to include a 10th-Gen Intel processor.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a 2-in-1 machine that offers up a 13-inch IPS display that hits 300 nits of brightness, and of course, is a touchscreen, too. The display also accepts pen input.

The Lenovo Flex 5 offers 2 USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, an audio jack, and a microSD card slot. When closed, it’s just 17 mm thick. The machine weighs in at just shy of 3 lbs with its aluminum build. It even has a backlit keyboard that is water-resistant to spills. Flanking that keyboard is a set of stereo speakers that are front-facing, something that’s definitely appreciated after using some of the company’s other Chromebooks.

Powering Chrome OS on this laptop is Intel’s 10th-Gen processors. The Flex 5 maxes out with a Core i5 processor. Paired with that is up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. For the top-tier variants, Lenovo is also using a proper PCIe SSD for storage instead of the eMMC found on less expensive models. Lenovo also rates battery life at up to 10 hours with charging over the USB-C ports.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook goes on sale in May of this year and starts at $359.

