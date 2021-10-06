Deals: Google Nest bundles from $129, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE first discount, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of Google Nest bundles from $129. That’s alongside Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $400 and the first discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest smart home bundles go on sale

BuyDig is currently discounting a selection of Google Nest smart home bundles, including its latest smart displays, Wi-Fi systems, and more. Headlining the bundles is the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundled with a Nest Smart Thermostat for $149. Down from the combined $230 price tag, you’re looking at the best value to date, with today’s offer beating the all-time lows on both by $20.

Delivering Assistant in a 7-inch display, the second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year with the same fabric-wrapped design we’ve come to expect. There are also new additions like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows the Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Plus, you’re getting the bundled Smart Thermostat for automating the heating this winter. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save 32% on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $400. While you’d typically pay $599, today’s offer delivers a match of the Amazon all-time low at 32% off. This also beats our previous mention back in July by $20. Nokia’s 8.3 Android smartphone arrives on the more budget-focused side of the market while still sporting an array of notable features for the price. Its 6.8-inch 1080p display is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and pairs with the built-in 128GB of storage. Around the back, you’ll find a 64MP 4-sensor camera array to complete the package alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sees first discount

Amazon is offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi for $480. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and subsequently a new all-time low. As Samsung’s latest in the Galaxy Tab lineup, the S7 FE features a similar content-focused design as the original S7 or S7+, including a 12.4-inch 2560p x 1600p display, octa-core processor, and up to 1TB of additional storage with a microSD card. You’ll also find a powerful 10,090mAh battery here for extra longevity, Android 11.0 support, and an included S-Pen for notetaking or digital artistry.

