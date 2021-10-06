2nd-gen Pixel Stand with new UI, charger, and non-fabric cases for the Pixel 6 leak

As we first reported in June, Google is working on a 2nd-generation Pixel Stand for the Pixel 6. The first-party wireless charging stand has now leaked, along with a new case and charger for the upcoming flagship.

Compared to the original introduced with the Pixel 3 in 2018, the new Pixel Stand (leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter this evening) is much larger with a curved rear and non-circular base. This design helps accommodate a fan system for higher-power charging, previously rumored at 23W.

Meanwhile, the new Pixel Stand UI starts by showing the day and date in the top-left corner. Media controls appear next with your grid of smart home Device controls following. At the very bottom are two shortcuts for “Performance mode” and “Quiet mode.”

Google looks to also be working on a new charging brick. While it looks the same, it features an engraved Google logo. The company communicated in August that a charger will not be included with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, thus following in the footsteps of other flagships. In theory, it could be included with the Pixel Stand.

Meanwhile, we get our first look at Google’s first-party case for the Pixel 6. It looks exactly like the one introduced for the Pixel 5a that touts a durable” dual-layer design. There’s a squishy, shock-absorbing exterior that’s translucent and a hard plastic interior.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: