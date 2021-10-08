Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro falls to new all-time low, $249 off Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a new all-time low on the OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $249 off and Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 Pro falls to new all-time low

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $872. Delivering $197 in savings from the usual $1,069 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $43 under our previous mention. You can also bundle in the new OnePlus Buds Pro for $899, saving you $320 overall.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, the OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with the Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save $249 on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,600 in several styles. Down from $1,800, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and still one of the first discounts overall since launching earlier this summer. The 512GB model is also on sale and down to a new low with $249 off.

As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around the back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are on sale

After being released today, the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are already on sale. Normally entering with a $170 price tag, you can score the all-new releases for $150. Available in four different colors, the earbuds debut with personalized ANC, 32-hours of playback with the charging case, and more. You can get a closer look at the whole package in our hands-on review, too.

