Leaked internal factory videos show Pixel 6 Pro teardown & assembly process

With two weeks before Google officially announces and details the Pixel 6, more and more about the flagship devices are emerging. The latest Pixel 6 Pro leak is quite odd and appears to be internal assembly and teardown videos of the unreleased phone.

Published on YouTube yesterday, “Pixel 6 Pro assembly video” is set to generic background music and doesn’t really have polished graphics. It takes us from start to finish on how to put the upcoming Google phone together. For example:

Apply lubricant Sankol to the grooves

Assemble Mic1 bracket

Insert the SIM tray

Fasten the 5 screws (Google Maps pin icons are humorously used to denote)

Buckle UWB and FLAM connectors to MLB

Assemble the battery (rated at 5,003mAh/19.26Wh)

A cursive-esque font notes steps with each part and tool labeled with what looks to be an internal “G” code. There are also various “caution” and “note” advisories throughout, as well as highlights and still pictures to aid the process.

One of the first components attached to the rear casing is the “MLB” (which could stand for “main logic board”). Since everything is already soldered and covered, we do not get to see the Google Tensor chip.

We get to see the sizable “FCAM” (front-facing camera) and top speaker to the left of that component. Meanwhile, we get a good look at the three-lens rear camera array which is one shared piece.

In addition to this Pixel 6 Pro teardown leak, there’s an entirely separate video showing the process in reverse.

Updating…

More about Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: