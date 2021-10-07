Latest Pixel 6 leak offers wallpapers to match the ads [Download]

Part of the marketing for the Pixel 6 is the ability to make it yours, including Android 12 matching its colors to your wallpaper. Thanks to the latest Pixel 6 leak you can download wallpapers that are quite similar to the designs seen in the ads.

From the moment Google first unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we’ve known that each phone would be available in a trio of colors. While we’ve not heard anything concrete about the names for these colorways, we’ve seen the standard Pixel 6 in green, red, and black, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come in silver, gold, and black.

More than any previous year of Pixel phones, the color is critically important for the Pixel 6 series. Android 12 has set the stage for this with the availability of “dynamic colors” in its Material You design language, recoloring all sorts of apps to match your current wallpaper.

To take things a step farther, why not use a wallpaper that matches your phone’s exterior? In a recent magazine ad, Google did just that, showing off all six colorways of the Pixel 6 along with a matching wallpaper.

Shared on Twitter by M. Brandon Lee — who recently leaked European pricing for the Pixel 6 series and some rough camera samples from a Pixel 6 Pro — the latest Pixel leak offers up nearly every wallpaper featured in that magazine advertisement. The only one missing is the purple wallpaper shown on the smaller black Pixel 6, and in its place we find one with notes of gray and beige.













In the original ads, one noticeable aspect was that the themed icons on the homepage used much bolder colors than seem to be possible in the Android 12 Beta on Pixel phones today. In our testing, there isn’t anything special about these wallpapers to trigger the colors shown in the Pixel 6 ads.

This is far from the first collection of wallpapers to be uncovered for the Pixel 6 series, with one collection of illustrations cleverly disguising the now-centered selfie camera, while another collection uses flowers to match the two phones’ various colorways.

