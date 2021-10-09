Pixel 6 assembly video leaks to show off matte sides, 4,614mAh battery, more

Yesterday’s Pixel 6 Pro assembly and disassembly videos have already been removed “due to a copyright claim by Google LLC.” However, the same YouTube channel this morning posted a “Pixel 6 assembly video.”

The assembly process for Google’s smaller phone is not too different, starting with the bottom microphone assembly and then the top speaker in the left corner. The “MLB” (main logic board) is next, while we do get an interesting view of the Pixel 6’s matte side rails when the SIM tray is inserted. It’s somewhat reminiscent of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Given the lack of a telephoto lens, the camera array is shorter and it does not take up more than half of the phone’s width. Meanwhile, we learn that the Pixel 6’s typical battery capacity is 4,614mAh/17.81Wh. Later on, it’s interesting to see how the graphite sheets are applied.

On mmWave models, the “5G module” is directly above the cameras, while the front-facer is noticeably smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro’s ultrawide sensor, which we learned today has a 94 degree FOV and approaches the Pixel 3’s dedicated front lens.









Google will presumably also remove this “Pixel 6 assembly video,” while we have yet to see “dis assembly.”

