Snapchat is the only third-party app that uses Pixel 6’s wide-angle selfie camera, adding ‘Quick Tap’

Snapchat neglected Android for years up until just recently, but with the debut of the Pixel 6 series the social media app is optimizing for one of the best values in Android. Snapchat will be, at least at launch, the only third-party app that can use the wide-angle selfie camera on Pixel 6 and will add other exclusive features too.

Detailed as a part of the Pixel launch event, Snapchat and Google announced a “Quick Tap to Snap” feature that will arrive later this year. When it arrives, the feature will play off of Android 12’s “Quick Tap” feature but will allow Snapchat to instantly launch on the Pixel 6, skipping your lockscreen. As a result, Snapchat claims the Pixel 6 will be “the fastest phone to make a snap.”

By tapping the back of your phone, you can create Snaps and play with Lenses directly from the lock screen, without having to unlock your phone. Once a Snap is ready to share, log in to your phone’s lock screen to directly unlock the full app experience.

Beyond that, Google says on Twitter that Snapchat will have exclusive lenses and “other exclusive features” on the new Pixel models that may involve Live Translate.

Snapchat will also be, at least for the time being, the only third-party app that can take advantage of the full field-of-view on the selfie camera on Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The 94-degree shooter is the widest selfie camera the company has supported since the Pixel 3, but it only works in the native camera app and Snapchat at first. Support should be live at the launch of Pixel 6 with Snapchat for Android v11.49 or higher.

We teamed up with Google Pixel to make Pixel 6 the fastest phone to make a Snap. With Quick Tap to Snap, you'll be able to open the Snapchat camera right from the lock screen! Look out for the feature and more #Pixel6 announcements coming soon. pic.twitter.com/s6hYV5N6b1 — Snapchat (@Snapchat) October 19, 2021

